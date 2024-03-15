Combating Kashmir's Diabetes Surge: Ramazan Can Be A Turning Point For Health, Says Expert

According to figures, over the past three years, more than 2 lakh cases of diabetes have been detected in the valley, with men, women, and even children falling prey to the disease.

Health experts attribute diabetes to sedentary lifestyle, obesity and peculiar food habits that fuel the diseases.



However, a benefit emerges in Ramazan. Doctors say that the holy month of fasting presents a favorable chance to manage diabetes and modify lifestyle habits that worsen health conditions.

Kashmir Observer engaged in a candid chat with Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie,

Professor of Endocrinology & Metabolism at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura. The endocrinologist asserted that the diabetes can be better managed during the Ramazan, if the patients follow the precautions of their doctors and modify their lifestyle.



“Fasting is feasible for some diabetic patients,” Dr. Ganaie explained,“depending on the severity and type of diabetes.

“There are patients who require frequent insulin injections or those with hypertensions, kidney and liver issues, it's not possible for them to go for fasting,” Dr. Ganaie said, adding,“however those patients who conditions aren't severe, they can go for fasting but with precautions,”



Dr.

Ganaie

who was awarded“Subhash Mukherjee Memorial” Oration-2023 by the Endocrine Society of India (ESI) in 2023, said that the patients need to check the sugar level continuously and be in touch with their doctors.



He said fasting is beneficial

for those with mild diabetes severity.

“They will lose weight, their sugar level will be normal and the fatty liver will also come to normal level,” he added.



Dr. Ganaie, however, cautioned those patients not to take oily and junk food while breaking the fast.



“They should avoid heavy meals and take more fluids,” he said. Adding“Patients should do regular testing of blood glucose,”

Regarding fruits suitable for diabetic patients during Ramadan, he said,“Patients can take every fresh fruit including dates. Avoid dried fruits as they can cause sugar spikes,”



Dr. Ganaie advised people to increase their physical activity during the month in order to remain fit.



“People can do regular exercises including, jumping, indoor aerobics, yoga, climbing the stairs a few times and light housework can provide the desired benefit,” he added.

The expert further said that overall around 11 percent of the population in the country are diabetic and 15 percent are pre-deabetic.



“We are compiling the data for J&K but it's a little higher here,” he added.



