Nurturing Knowledge: The Vital Role Of Mother Tongue In School Education And At Home

The Kashmiri language, with its rich cultural and historical significance, is an integral part of the region's identity. However, the language faces challenges, including a decline in usage within households. To ensure the preservation of the Kashmiri language, it is crucial for parents to actively promote its use at home.

Importance of Kashmiri Language for the Young Generation

Fostering the Kashmiri language at home is vital for instilling a sense of pride and connection to one's roots among the younger generation. The language serves as a carrier of cultural heritage, folklore, and traditions. Embracing Kashmiri in daily interactions not only enriches linguistic skills but also strengthens the bond between generations and reinforces a sense of belonging.

Challenges in Language Usage at Home

Despite the cultural and emotional importance of the Kashmiri language, there is a trend of parents using languages other than Kashmiri at home. This shift can be attributed to various factors, such as the influence of media, the perception of certain languages as more prestigious, and the desire for children to be proficient in widely spoken languages for future opportunities.

Encouraging the Use of Kashmiri at Home

Parents play a pivotal role in shaping their children's linguistic identity. Efforts should be made to create a language-rich environment at home by incorporating Kashmiri into everyday conversations, storytelling, and activities. Educational initiatives and community programs can also contribute to raising awareness about the importance of preserving the Kashmiri language.

Conclusion

The integration of mother tongue in school education, as emphasized by NEP 2020 and NCF 2022-23, aligns with the broader goal of preserving linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. In the context of Kashmir, nurturing the Kashmiri language at home is not only a means of linguistic enrichment but also a way to safeguard the unique identity of the region. Parents, educators, and policymakers must collaborate to ensure that future generations continue to embrace and celebrate the linguistic diversity that forms the bedrock of our cultural tapestry.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

