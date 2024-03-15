Formula-4 Car Run To Be Held In Srinagar On Sunday

This would be a thrilling show to witness on the boulevard road while drivers shall engage in the race and stunts over a distance of 1.7Km route from 10:00Am to 2:00Pm.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting to ensure the arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com stated that this first of its kind event will be a major attraction for youth and will instill passion among them for Formula-4 sport.

Terming the hosting of Formula-4 car race in Srinagar as one of the major achievements, Div Com said the occasion will open the spectrum of options for sports lovers of Kashmir and will be the beginning of a new career option for enthusiasts of the valley.

This 'adrenaline rushing' car race will be very exciting and enthralling for people, he said and added that such shows will also leverage adventure tourism of Kashmir.

While reviewing the arrangements, Div Com directed concerned officers to ensure leveling of the said road and black-topping of potholes on the route.

To ensure safety of drivers, Div Com instructed installation of C-type 2-tier barricades including red barricades at both the ends of the route besides deployment of a medical team with two critical care ambulances and fire extinguishers.

Moreover, Div Com directed for proper security arrangements for the event and other requirements for event management including drone permission.

The meeting was attended by VC, LCMA; Director Tourism; Joint Commissioner SMC; officers of PWD, Health Department, Traffic, police, Fire & Emergency and representatives of Racing Promotions Private Ltd.

