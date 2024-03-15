JKAEA Pays Gratitude To Principal Secretary Finance

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir Subordinate Accounts Service and J&K Accounts Employees Association (JKAEA) conveyed sincere appreciation to the Principal Secretary of Finance for authorizing the promotion orders.
The promotion was done, upon the placement of 62 Assistant Accounts Officers as Junior Scale Accounts Officers with Charge Allowance as per regulations.
ADVERTISEMENT
The employees also thanked Director General Accounts and Treasuries
“It is indeed a first gift of its kind from the chair and is actually the fulfillment of the commitment which Dr made with the members of JKAEA in the recent past,” a statement reads.
It further says“Once again special thanks to the chair , Mahesh Das,DGAT & Sh S.L.P , Advisor in Finance for their collective & strenuous efforts taken towards clearing the backlogs removing stagnation in the J&K Accounts Services,” Read Also Annual Property Returns: J&K Govt Gives Final Opportunity To Employees J&K Govt Employees To Get DA On Revised Rates
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15032024000215011059ID1107983653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.