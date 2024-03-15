DG PIB Chairs Meeting Of IMPCC At Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar

While welcoming the guests to the IMPCC meeting,. Yogesh Baweja emphasized that IMPCC is the best platform where communication needs of various Central Government Departments can be discussed and properly addressed in a time bound manner.

Baweja further said that IMPCC meeting is a good opportunity to synergise our efforts and to inform people about the achievements of the government, as the ultimate objective of every department is to inform people, improve their lives, motivate them so that the goals of progress and development of the government are achieved.

Baweja also said that PIB Fact Check acts as a deterrent to the creators and disseminators of fake news. He asked the departments to contact PIB to check the credibility of a news especially during upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Baweja further stressed upon the cooperation between the departments in giving meaningful information and data and better media integration and synergy in achieving better media coverage.

During the meeting, Qazi Salman, Joint Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar and RNU, DDK Srinagar highlighted the working of PIB Srinagar and RNU DDK Srinagar.

