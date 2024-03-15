Article 370 Abrogation Our Key Achievement: BJP

In an address at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, State BJP General Secretary Ashok Kaul hailed the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a monumental achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He emphasized that this move has paved the way for the region's integration with India and accelerated its development trajectory.

Kaul asserted that the BJP's relentless efforts have been instrumental in steering Jammu and Kashmir towards a path of progress and prosperity. He underscored the significance of the recent influx of individuals from diverse backgrounds into the party, citing it as a testament to the growing confidence in the BJP's vision and leadership.

Addressing a gathering of newly recruited members, Kaul highlighted the overwhelming response received by the BJP's nationwide engagement programs in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed confidence that under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, India is poised to achieve unprecedented development milestones by 2047.

During the event, Kaul urged party workers to intensify their outreach efforts and mobilize support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas and former minister Priya Sethi were also present on the occasion.

In a separate program, 42 senior citizens also pledged their allegiance to the BJP. Kaul extended a warm welcome to the new members, expressing optimism that their inclusion would fortify the BJP's organizational structure and advance its objectives in Jammu and Kashmir .

