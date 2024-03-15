Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

3/15/2024 - 11:10 AM EST - Quarterhill Inc. : Announces its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. Q4 Revenue was $58.5 million, up 46% compared to $40.1 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million compared to ($1.5) million in Q4 2022. Revenue was $194.3 million, up 22% compared to $159.3 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million compared to ($10.5) million in 2022. Quarterhill Inc. shares T are trading up $0.13 at $2.02.









