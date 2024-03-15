(MENAFN- Baystreet) Knightscope Flat on Disclosing Revenues

Airship AI Strikes Deal with Singapore Gov't Agency

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) shares jetted higher Friday, as the company, a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a six-figure multi-year software and services contract by an agency within the Singapore Government for the Company's Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety requirements.

“This award was a highly competitive effort led by our regional partner Miltrade Technologies Pte Ltd who is deeply imbedded and works closely with government and public safety agencies across the region,” said Airship President Paul Allen.“In support of the agency requirements, Airship worked closely with multiple technical solution providers to integrate a diverse set of sensors and edge technologies, allowing the agency to ingest, manage, and securely stream video and sensor data in highly challenging operational and networking environments.”

Central to the customer's decision for the tender award was the deep integration Airship has with the cutting-edge wireless communication capabilities of Silvus Technologies. Utilizing the Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios and Mobile-Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform to create a tactical bubble, public safety and emergency personnel are able to generate and securely stream data back to Airship AI's Acropolis platform for real-time operational awareness.

AISP shares gained 23 cents, or 2.4%, to $10.16.









