Knightscope Flat on Disclosing Revenues

Knightscope, Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] noticed its shares dip slightly Friday. The company, a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies focused on public safety, announced Thursday that, based on management's estimates, its unaudited revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $12.8 million, as projected in the all new investor presentation detailing the future plans for the company

Day 5 of Knightscope's Innovation Week brings the weeklong event to a close today in a virtual Town Hall meeting with CEO, William Santana Li, where attendees are encouraged to“Ask Me Anything.” Day 4 concluded yesterday with an unveiling of Knightscope's future concepts for a suite of potential products that would further drive the Company toward its mission to make the United States the safest country in the world - the K1 Super Tower, K10 Patrol, K15 Tactical and the AI-driven Mission Control.

KSCP shares shaved off a penny, or 1.7%, to 41.3 cents.









