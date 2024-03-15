(MENAFN- Baystreet) Inflation Concerns Weigh on S&P

S&P Falls on Inflation Concerns AdvertismentThe S&P 500 fell on Friday as investors tried to wrap up a volatile week after a string of fresh inflation data.The Dow Jones Industrial dumped 127.53 points to commence the week's last session at 38,778.13.The much-broader index skidded 34.38 points to 5,116.10.The NASDAQ slipped 156.08 points, or 1%, to 15,973.66.Despite the moves downward, the Dow and S&P 500 are still tracking to end the week up around 0.5%, while the NASDAQ is on pace to add 0.3%. All three are also higher on the year.High-flying tech darling Nvidia dipped more than 1%. The decline put the stock down 0.7% for the week. That would mark its first weekly decline in 10 weeks.Software provider Adobe dropped 13% on weak sales guidance. Beauty stock Ulta slid more than 6% after its full-year earnings forecast largely underwhelmed analysts.Trading volumes will be elevated and prices may be volatile Friday as futures and options on stock indexes and individual stocks all expire simultaneously in a process known as“triple witching” that happens once a quarter.Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, boosting yields to 4.31% from Thursday's 4.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices skidded 72 cents to $80.54 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sagged $3.50 to $2,164.00.

