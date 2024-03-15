Shopping Shenanigans: A Tailor's Tale Unveiled During Eid Preparations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Yesterday, I visited my friend's house to discuss Eid shopping and attire choices. We delved into the intricacies of where to procure the perfect outfits, the ideal colors, and the most reliable tailors.

However, as Eid draws near, the tailors' demeanor often undergoes a shift; prices soar, and even simple design requests are met with disdain, as if tailoring comes at no cost.

Midway through our conversation, I noticed my friend's preoccupied expression and inquired about her apparent worry.

Initially, she brushed it off, but eventually confided in me about a disconcerting encounter she had during her last visit to the tailor. Recounting the incident left me equally taken aback.

She recounted,“As I handed over my clothes to the tailor, accompanied by my aunt, and explained each design meticulously, he casually asked for measurements. Offering one of my well-fitted suits as a reference, the tailor remarked that it was too loose, insisting on taking my physical measurements instead.”

Her unease grew as she reluctantly agreed to be measured. Yet, as the tailor drew the curtain for privacy and repeatedly complimented her physique, her discomfort escalated. With each passing moment, his lingering gaze and suggestive comments heightened her unease, leaving her visibly unsettled.

Upon returning home, she grappled with conflicting thoughts. Was her desire for bespoke attire misplaced? Should she have foregone the tailor altogether? These questions lingered, prompting introspection about societal norms and women's experiences in similar situations.

Reflecting on her narrative, I couldn't help but wonder: Can men resist the urge to exploit opportunities to harass women? The resounding answer is no.

While not all may resonate with this account, it sheds light on an unsettling reality. It serves as a reminder that it's crucial to speak out against such behavior, fostering a culture where women feel safe and respected.