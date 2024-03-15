Rusal Boosts Sales To China More Than 2.5-Fold In 2023 - Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rusal boosted sales to China more than 2.5-fold in 2023, with
the total share of Asia in the structure of sales standing at
38.4%, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"An increase in physical sales was ensured by successful
refocusing on the Asian markets. Rusal's sales to China grew more
than 2.5-fold, with Asia's share in general in the sales structure
having increased from almost 27% in 2022 to 38.4% in 2023," the
press service said.
Meanwhile, the share of the domestic market, including CIS
countries, also went up and reached 31.9%.
The company's investment program remained at the level exceeding
$1 bln, Rusal added.
Rusal is the largest aluminum
producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in
Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest
shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds
25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.59%.
