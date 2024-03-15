               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish FM Vows Support For Georgia's Euro-Atlantic Integration


3/15/2024 3:24:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday vowed his Government's“continued support” for Georgia's further integration into Euro-Atlantic bodies, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks following the Georgia-Turkiye-Azerbaijan tripartite cooperation format meeting in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, Fidan said the format was a“unique platform to discuss three common interests and concerns”.

The top Turkish diplomat highlighted Ankara's“full support” for the Georgian Government's policy of peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions.

He added his Government would also continue to support Georgia's further integration into Euro-Atlantic and security bodies.

