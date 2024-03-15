Turkish FM Vows Support For Georgia's Euro-Atlantic Integration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday vowed his
Government's“continued support” for Georgia's further integration
into Euro-Atlantic bodies, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
In his remarks following the Georgia-Turkiye-Azerbaijan
tripartite cooperation format meeting in Azerbaijan's capital city
of Baku, Fidan said the format was a“unique platform to discuss
three common interests and concerns”.
The top Turkish diplomat highlighted Ankara's“full support” for
the Georgian Government's policy of peaceful settlement of the
conflicts in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South
Ossetia) regions.
He added his Government would also continue to support Georgia's
further integration into Euro-Atlantic and security bodies.
