Wildberries Providing Subsidies For Opening Of New Distribution Points In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since March 11, a support system has been launched, under which 28.3 million soums are paid one-time, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Wildberries began providing one-time subsidies when opening new order pickup points in Uzbekistan, the marketplace's press service reports.

As part of the support program, which started on March 11, you can receive a payment in the amount of 28.29 million soums for opening a new outlet.

A similar system operates for entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan, where 204.52 thousand soums ($2.28 thousand) are paid to a pickup point when starting its activities. The previous tariff surcharge for Uzbekistan does not apply. Promising locations for opening pickup points can be found here. In November 2023, it was reported that Wildberries investments in the republic amounted to $412.5 million, due to which 22.5 thousand jobs were created. This year, the area of warehouses in Tashkent, Fergana and Namangan regions is planned to be increased to 350 thousand square meters, and increase the number of sellers on the electronic platform to 15 thousand.