Turkish E-Commerce Firm Introduces Activities Aimed At Women's Economic Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish e-commerce firm Hepsiburada represents Türkiye at the UN
with its activities for the economic development of women, said its
chief executive officer, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
This is an opportunity for the firm to share its work with the
world, said Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin.
Gokcetekin met with the Turkish Minister of Family and Social
Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, who is in the US for the 68th
Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)
The CSW68 began on March 11 and will end on March 22.
The meeting was held at the Turkish House in New York City.
Gokcetekin told Goktas about Hepsiburada's efforts to empower women
and its activities to develop the women's entrepreneurship
ecosystem in the 11 provinces of Türkiye that were hit by twin
earthquakes in February 2023, causing thousands of deaths.
The Nasdaq stock exchange also celebrated Hepsiburada's support
for women entrepreneurs.
The Nasdaq's digital billboards in Times Square featured
Hepsiburada and Turkish flag visuals.
Gokcetekin said the UN held CSW meetings for women's economic
development and that Hepsiburada represents Türkiye with the
exemplary projects it has realized.
Referring to their work with the UN and the Women Entrepreneurs
Association of Türkiye (KAGIDER), she reminded that Minister Goktas
was the guest of honor this year.
“We are the largest company on the Nasdaq technology stock
exchange, founded by a woman entrepreneur and managed by a woman
CEO.
“We are keeping our flag flying in Times Square today, which is
very important for Türkiye,” she added.
Amazing women entrepreneurs
Gokcetekin said that Hepsiburada established an entrepreneur
program in 2017 to increase the economic development of women.
“We train entrepreneurs there. We currently have nearly 50,000
amazing entrepreneurs who own brands, and we will increase this to
120,000 in 2030.
“Here, we have developed different connections with KAGIDER and
UN Women. We are talking about different collaborations and
continue to increase our experience with cooperatives,” she
said.
She noted that Hepsiburada went to the region with thousands of
employees the day after the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Gokcetekin also
emphasized that they established a base in the area to support and
train women entrepreneurs in specialized centers.
She highlighted that the firm aims to reach 5,000 people in this
context, which is currently 3,300.
She noted that there are women entrepreneurs who produce many
products, from natural silk shawls to olive jam.
“We have wonderful women entrepreneurs, and together with
Hepsiburada, they are supporting those affected by the
earthquakes.
“One woman employs around 5-6 people and has a positive social
impact for nearly 20 people.”
“We are very excited about this. Our program will last two
years, and we will raise 5,000 women entrepreneurs in the
earthquake region and 120,000 women entrepreneurs in Türkiye as
part of the Hepsiburada family,” she added.
Magnificent gift to be passed from women to women
She also shared the details of the project Hepsiburada realized
in cooperation with UN Women and KAGIDER. She said that within the
project's scope, the firm made boxes with goods produced by KAGIDER
and local women's cooperatives.
“We created a magnificent gift that will be passed from woman to
woman.
“We offered them for sale on the Hepsiburada platform without
financial expectation. It is now mid-March, and there is still
great interest.”
She said that boxes include raw tahini, pomegranate syrup, silk
shawls and dried fruits produced in the quake-hit region, adding:
“We bring them together with other women and people who want to
support them.”
“They can reach and support these boxes from the earthquake
region through Hepsiburada.”
Hepsiburada platform
Gokcetekin said Hepsiburada has a program called 'My Business
Partner,' through which women entrepreneurs can reach the firm via
Instagram, the internet or phone.
“We have physical specialization centers in the earthquake
zone,” she added.
“We invite all women who have any idea to the Hepsiburada
platform. We can support them in every aspect such as advertising,
photographing their products or marketing,” she noted.
