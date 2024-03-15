               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgia's Land Transport Agency To Issue Limited Permits With Third Countries


3/15/2024 3:24:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Land Transport Agency of Georgia on Friday said it had made a decision to fully issue limited type permits with third countries to meet the“increasing demand for transported cargo and the rising number of registered carriers” in the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body said both the volume of transported cargo and the number of carriers had increased amid the“economic growth of the recent period”.

The body added it would continue negotiations with partner countries regarding increasing the number of limited type permits.

Starting March 18, the Agency will issue full volume of limited type permits under following conditions:
  • Limited type permits will be issued from the Agency's service offices to applicants who have received at least one unit of third-country type permits issued by Turkey, Russia or Kazakhstan between 2023-2024
  • The number of permits to be issued is determined per unit per country (Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey)
  • Permits will be issued on the basis of applications, and not through call centres, according to compiled lists and schedule

The body added lists of carriers to be issued permits would be released on the official website and service offices of the Agency to“simplify the process as much as possible”.

