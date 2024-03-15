Georgia's Land Transport Agency To Issue Limited Permits With Third Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Land Transport Agency of Georgia on Friday said it had made
a decision to fully issue limited type permits with third countries
to meet the“increasing demand for transported cargo and the rising
number of registered carriers” in the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The body said both the volume of transported cargo and the
number of carriers had increased amid the“economic growth of the
recent period”.
The body added it would continue negotiations with partner
countries regarding increasing the number of limited type
permits.
Starting March 18, the Agency will issue full volume of limited
type permits under following conditions:
Limited type permits will be issued from the Agency's service
offices to applicants who have received at least one unit of
third-country type permits issued by Turkey, Russia or Kazakhstan
between 2023-2024 The number of permits to be issued is determined per unit per
country (Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey) Permits will be issued on the basis of applications, and not
through call centres, according to compiled lists and schedule
The body added lists of carriers to be issued permits would be
released on the official website and service offices of the Agency
to“simplify the process as much as possible”.
