Value Of Paid Services In Azerbaijan Increases By More Than 5%

In January-February 2024, the value of paid services provided to
the population increased by 5.3% in real terms compared to the
corresponding period of 2023, reaching 1865 ($1097) manats, Azernews reports this based on the State
Statistics Committee.
Legal entities provided services to the population worth 1410
manats ($829), which accounts for 75.6% of the total value of
services.
In January-February 2024, on average, each resident of the
country used paid services worth 183.2 manats ($107.76), or 12.9
manats ($7.59) more compared to the corresponding period of 2023 in
nominal terms.
In January–November 2023, Azerbaijan produced a GDP of 123
billion manats ($72.37 billion), or 1.1%, more year-on-year.
Over the past year, added value in the oil and gas sector of the
economy decreased by 1.7%, and in the non-oil and gas sector, it
increased by 3.7%.
According to the data, 40.5% of GDP production comes from
industry, 10% from trade; repair of vehicles, 6.2% from transport
and warehousing, 6.2% from construction, 5.5% from agriculture,
forestry, and fishing, 2.2% from tourist accommodation and
catering, 1.7% from IT and communications, and 18.6% from other
spheres. Net taxes on products and imports amounted to 9.1% of
GDP.
The GDP per capita amounted to 12,114.5 manats ($7,128.43).
