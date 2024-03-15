Bulgaria Air Will Commence Flights To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has appointed "Bulgaria
Air" as the official carrier for the implementation of direct
international flights between Sofia and Baku.
Azernews reports that the decision of the
Bulgarian government states.
"Bulgaria Air" company plans to operate regular passenger
flights on the Sofia-Baku-Sofia route once every two weeks. These
plans not only open up new opportunities for businessmen and
transit passengers but also aim to facilitate travel between the
two countries.
This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening
relations between Bulgaria and the Caspian Sea region, while also
offering travelers greater convenience and comfort.
Citizens will benefit from enhanced travel convenience, and
transit passengers from neighboring countries can take advantage of
the excellent flights offered by this new air route.
