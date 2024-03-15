Macron Takes France Down In Abyss With His Blind Decisions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
France has reached its today's level of prosperity, betting on
the blood and soul of other nations.
It was as a result of this policy that not only the surface and
underground resources of other nations was plundered, but even
those nations themselves were sold to the American continent as
slaves, and exploited their labour.
Needless to say, these slaves, transferred to America by France,
had no rights, they were sold as animals.
Even at the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the
19th century, the French government portrayed slaves transferred to
Jamaica as a living species between humans and animals, depriving
them of all rights.
However, it seems that the individuals who ruled France still
imagine themselves in the Middle Ages. They still believe that they
will be able to implement their disgusting policies at the cost of
the lives and blood of other nations.
The French political elite, especially Macron, not only perceive
the events taking place in the modern world, but do not even know
their own recent history. They have isolated themselves from world
politics so much, they cannot understand that Imperial era is over
and national States were established. They still assume that they
will be able to sell people abroad as slaves, giving gifts to some
African tribal leader, as in the Middle Ages.
Because of this France, having experienced shameful defeats and
committing vicious war crimes, in the middle of the last century
was expelled first from the Far East, and then from Northern
Africa. However, despite losing almost all of its colonies in
Africa, France continued to treat them as its slaves.
As a result of the weak French army, the economy grappling with
the crisis, and the unsteady, coward French leader, the French
state receives the lesson it deserves and is expelled from
Africa.
Macron, who looks down on other nations, but despite having
scheduled a trip 3 times, did not manage to go to Ukraine out of
fear, still thinks that he will somehow be able to exploit other
nations.
Despite the fact that every time he loses his power on the field
of politics, he shamelessly does not abandon this foreign policy
and clings to it tightly. As a result, he becomes the laughing
stock in the world political arena and greatly harms not only his
reputation, but also the reputation of the French state.
His incongruous statements prove what an insecure person he is.
For example, while he himself did not go to Ukraine out of fear,
and the French army failed in Africa, he said that France would
send the army to Ukraine to fight against the Russian army, the
second most powerful army in the world.
It is clear that the French army, defeated by groups in Africa
armed with light small arms, will not go into battle with the
Russian army at the word of a political leader who is afraid to go
to Ukraine. And the French people will not sacrifice their children
in Ukraine for Macron neither.
However, Macron is so unsteady that he did not realize it and,
making such a statement, proved to the whole world that he does not
pass the word in his country.
However, this was not the first time that Macron was
hypocritical in world politics.
Earlier, in 2020, during the 2nd Garabagh war, he accepted that
Garabagh is belong Azerbaijan, but, cannot standing to pressure of
the Armenian diaspora, he began to send a military help to Armenia
and expressed incomprehensible words about Garabagh.
He even claimed that he had done more about Garabagh issue than
the Prime Minister of Armenia to prove that he was more Armenian
than Pashinyan.
All this facts shows that the French people should choose a
normal political leader, and this political leader who will be
elected to replace Macron, unlike him, should be far from racist
thoughts, and should respect other nationalities.
Otherwise, France will not only be expelled from Africa, but
will lose its allies in Europe.
We shouldn't forget that the history of mankind is full of
dozens of empires and states that have long been erased from the
political map.
