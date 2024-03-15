(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

France has reached its today's level of prosperity, betting on the blood and soul of other nations.

It was as a result of this policy that not only the surface and underground resources of other nations was plundered, but even those nations themselves were sold to the American continent as slaves, and exploited their labour.

Needless to say, these slaves, transferred to America by France, had no rights, they were sold as animals.

Even at the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century, the French government portrayed slaves transferred to Jamaica as a living species between humans and animals, depriving them of all rights.

However, it seems that the individuals who ruled France still imagine themselves in the Middle Ages. They still believe that they will be able to implement their disgusting policies at the cost of the lives and blood of other nations.

The French political elite, especially Macron, not only perceive the events taking place in the modern world, but do not even know their own recent history. They have isolated themselves from world politics so much, they cannot understand that Imperial era is over and national States were established. They still assume that they will be able to sell people abroad as slaves, giving gifts to some African tribal leader, as in the Middle Ages.

Because of this France, having experienced shameful defeats and committing vicious war crimes, in the middle of the last century was expelled first from the Far East, and then from Northern Africa. However, despite losing almost all of its colonies in Africa, France continued to treat them as its slaves.

As a result of the weak French army, the economy grappling with the crisis, and the unsteady, coward French leader, the French state receives the lesson it deserves and is expelled from Africa.

Macron, who looks down on other nations, but despite having scheduled a trip 3 times, did not manage to go to Ukraine out of fear, still thinks that he will somehow be able to exploit other nations.

Despite the fact that every time he loses his power on the field of politics, he shamelessly does not abandon this foreign policy and clings to it tightly. As a result, he becomes the laughing stock in the world political arena and greatly harms not only his reputation, but also the reputation of the French state.

His incongruous statements prove what an insecure person he is. For example, while he himself did not go to Ukraine out of fear, and the French army failed in Africa, he said that France would send the army to Ukraine to fight against the Russian army, the second most powerful army in the world.

It is clear that the French army, defeated by groups in Africa armed with light small arms, will not go into battle with the Russian army at the word of a political leader who is afraid to go to Ukraine. And the French people will not sacrifice their children in Ukraine for Macron neither.

However, Macron is so unsteady that he did not realize it and, making such a statement, proved to the whole world that he does not pass the word in his country.

However, this was not the first time that Macron was hypocritical in world politics.

Earlier, in 2020, during the 2nd Garabagh war, he accepted that Garabagh is belong Azerbaijan, but, cannot standing to pressure of the Armenian diaspora, he began to send a military help to Armenia and expressed incomprehensible words about Garabagh.

He even claimed that he had done more about Garabagh issue than the Prime Minister of Armenia to prove that he was more Armenian than Pashinyan.

All this facts shows that the French people should choose a normal political leader, and this political leader who will be elected to replace Macron, unlike him, should be far from racist thoughts, and should respect other nationalities.

Otherwise, France will not only be expelled from Africa, but will lose its allies in Europe.

We shouldn't forget that the history of mankind is full of dozens of empires and states that have long been erased from the political map.