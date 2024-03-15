Romanian Construction Workers Who Will Build Bridge Across Tisza Have Been Granted Permission To Stay In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has granted permission to stay in Ukraine to Romanian builders and equipment who will build a bridge across the Tisza.

This was reported on Facebook by the first deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Myroslav Biletsky, Ukrinform reports.

"The State Border Guard Service has granted permission to let people and vehicles from the Romanian side to enter the territory of Ukraine to carry out construction work. This was told to our partners during a meeting at the Romanian Consulate in Solotvyno. We agreed on the details of the start of construction and the timing of priority measures," said Biletskyi.

As reported, Ukraine and Romania signed an agreement on the construction of a bridge at the forum "Restoring Ukraine: Bucharest - 2013" forum, Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge on the border.

The 261-meter bridge across the Tisza River will be built between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine, Transcarpathia) and Sighetu Marmatiei (Romania). It will connect the two countries within the new border crossing point "Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmatiei".

The bridge is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. The bridge will be built at the expense of Romania and the EU, while the Ukrainian side will be responsible for building the road to the checkpoint.

