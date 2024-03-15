Russia Will Definitely Not Be Present At First Global Peace Summit - Zhovkva

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has a clear position that the aggressor country Russia, which violates all international rules and humanitarian norms, will not participate in the first Global Peace Summit, and those countries that really want to achieve results at it share it.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform regarding President Erdogan's statement that peace plans without Russia's participation "will not yield any results."

"Ukraine has a very clear position, and it does not change, despite the statements that are made, not many of them, by the way, but they do exist, that Russia should participate in some civilized formats at this stage: Russia, which violates absolutely all international rules, including the UN Charter, and humanitarian norms of behavior, will definitely not be at the first inaugural Global Peace Summi ," Zhovkva said.

He added that this Ukrainian position is known to everyone, and those countries that want to hold a truly effective first inaugural peace summit share it.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office noted that the summit will result in the development of a common vision by the participating states on how Ukraine should achieve peace.

"If Russia is ready to accept such a plan, ready to share this common philosophy of the countries, then we are talking about the possibility of talking about certain modalities and elements of participation of representatives of this state in joint efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine during the second Global Summit," noted the Presidential Diplomatic Advisor.

Zhovkva also emphasized that during last week's talks between Presidents Zelensky and Erdogan, Ukraine's position "was clearly proven."

As reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with foreign ambassadors on March 12 that any steps that could escalate the war in Ukraine and possibly spread the conflict to members of the North Atlantic Alliance should be avoided, and that peace plans that exclude Russia would not yield any results.

During the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum, said that Ukraine would invite more than 160 countries to the first Global Peace Summit, which will soon be held in Switzerland.

Photo: OP