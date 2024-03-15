Russian Invaders Injure 1,257 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, Russian invaders have killed 535 children and injured another 1,257 in Ukraine.

“More than 1,792 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of March 15, 2024, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 535 children were killed and more than 1,257 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On March 14, a 7-year-old boy was injured in the Russian shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also on March 14, a 17-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of Mazurivka village in the Tulchyn district of the Vinnytsia region.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 524, Kharkiv region - 338, Kherson region – 149, Kyiv region - 130, Dnipropetrovsk region – 123, Mykolaiv region - 101, and Zaporizhzhia region – 100.

