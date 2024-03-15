Enemy Strikes Kharkiv Region's Zolochiv With S-300, Destroying Dormitory And Ambulance Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
The enemy attack destroyed the premises of a dormitory and an emergency medical center, as well as damaged the premises of the Zolochiv hospital.
Two ambulances were also destroyed, and the same number of vehicles were damaged.
There were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, on 15 March, Russian invaders launched Iskander-M missiles at Odesa. The missile strike killed at least 19 people, including a medic and a rescuer, and injured 73 others.
