Missile Attack On Odesa: 20 Killed, 73 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Odesa has risen to 20 people.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"The death toll from an enemy missile strike on Odesa has risen to 20 people," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 19 people were killed and 73 were injured in a missile attack on Odesa on Friday. The victims and injured include local residents, medics, and employees of the State Emergency Service.

President: Defense Forces will make every effort to ensure that Russian murderers face response for

On March 15, the Russian invaders attacked the city of Odesa with Iskander-M missiles.