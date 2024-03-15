Umerov, U.S. Institute Of Peace Vice President Discuss Ukraine's Military Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor discussed the urgent and long-term needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Umerov said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Defense Minister briefed Taylor about the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Umerov thanked the partners for their support. He also called on American companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry and create joint ventures.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 12, the United States announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS systems, and 155mm artillery rounds.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook