General Staff: Defense Forces Repel Almost 60 Russian Attacks In Five Sectors In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense forces repelled 54 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka sectors, as well as three enemy assaults in the Kherson sector in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, 68 combat engagements took place on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck seven areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

The Russian army carried out 8 missile attacks and 57 air strikes, as well as 46 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck Odesa with Iskander-M missiles, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 70 others.

Photo: AFU General Staff