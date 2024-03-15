Kuwait Amb. In Manama Stresses Support For Student Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, March 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Friday that the Kuwaiti embassy is keen on backing Kuwaiti students' activities and initiatives in Bahrain as reflecting the country's civilized image.

The ambassador made the remark to KUNA while commenting on an eye protection initiative launched by a group of Kuwaiti medical students at the Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain, under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Manama.

Sheikh Thamer said that the medical campaign reflects high-level thinking and human culture and the Kuwaiti people's benevolence and altruism.

He also spoke highly of the Kuwaiti medical students' initiative and eagerness to invest their time in voluntary work, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which, he said, would develop their skills and promote their values of dedication and earnest work. (end)

