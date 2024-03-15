UN Experts Express Concern Over Restrictions On Access To Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 15 (KUNA) -- A group of United Nations experts expressed concern on Friday over the restrictions imposed by Israeli forces on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the significant loss of life and destruction of places of worship in Gaza.

In a statement issued on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia a group of experts including the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Nazila Ghanea and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan expressed concern at Israel's continued refusal to allow adequate humanitarian assistance and food aid during the holy month of Ramadan.

Highlighting the alarming rise of Islamophobia the experts stressed the need for all States to combat religious hatred including Islamophobia and condemned the orchestrated public burning of the Holy Quran as deplorable acts.

The UN experts also highlighted how political parties, armed groups, religious leaders and state actors contribute to the rise of religious tensions and discriminatory practices against Muslim minorities for political gain citing the recent tensions around the (Babri Masjid) in India as a worrying example.

The statement called on states and faith-based actors to uphold their human rights responsibilities and take action to address violations in accordance with the Rabat Plan of Action on the prohibition of advocacy of national racial or religious hatred. (pick up previous)

imk







MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107983505