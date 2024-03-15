Palestinian Presidency Urges Int'l Action To Prevent Potential Israeli Military Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 15 (KUNA) - The Palestinian Presidency expressed on Friday deep concern over an imminent Israeli military offensive in Rafah, which could result in new massacres and further displacement of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a press statement, the Presidency underscored the urgency for swift intervention by both the US administration and the international community to avert this military attack which could add to the already immense suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Presidency reiterated its unwavering stance against any form of forced displacement of the Palestinian people, stating that such action crosses a red line.

Furthermore, the Presidency stressed the imperative need for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression and withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, as well as for Israel to abide by international legitimacy resolutions. (end)

