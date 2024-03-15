Arab League Calls For Protecting Palestinian Families From Brutal Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab League has stressed the need of protecting Palestinian families from the brutal Israeli aggression, saying that defending human rights shall start from defending the right to life.

This came in a press statement issued by the League's General Secretariat on Friday on the occasion of the Arab Human Rights Day which falls on March 16.

The family has a pivotal role in societies and in the lives of individuals alike, Arab League Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said in the statement, adding that stably families help build societies based on values, solidarity and integration.

Focusing on protecting the family institution and familial bonds shows that the welfare of societies come from the strength and stability of families, she noted.

She affirmed that keeping family bonds also enhances understanding and communication among its members, and creates a supportive environment for them. (end)

