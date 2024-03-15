Man. City To Meet Real Madrid In Champions League Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 15 (KUNA) -- Holders Manchester City and several-time European champions Real Madrid will meet in the Champions League quarterfinals for the 2023-2024 season, according to the draw held in Switzerland's Neon City Friday.
The quarterfinals also include Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona. The first and second legs will take place on April 9-10 and 16-17 respectively
The first and second legs of semifinals will take place on April 30 and May 1, and May 7-8 respectively, while the final match will be held in Britain on June 1. (end)
