EU To Impose Sanctions On Israeli Violent Settlers

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- After Hungary indicated that it would no longer oppose Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, European officials said on Friday that the EU was almost certain to censure the Israeli settlers.
Growing alarm over the increase in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has also been voiced by European leaders.
