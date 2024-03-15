OIC Condemns Continued Israeli Crimes In Gaza, Calls On UNSC To Fulfill Its Responsibilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli occupation's commission of humanitarian crimes in the Gaza Strip, after targeting a gathering of Palestinian civilians waiting for humanitarian aid at Kuwait Square in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens.

In a statement on Friday, the organization considered this crime as a deliberate act of genocide that warrants investigation and accountability.

It reiterated its call on the United Nations Security Council to urgently adopt a decisive resolution to halt the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the region.

The Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre on Thursday, when they targeted a gathering of civilians at Kuwait Square in Gaza City while they were waiting for relief aid, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 161st day, by land, sea, and air, leading to the deaths of more than 31,490 people and the injury of over 73,439 others, in a non-final toll, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble.