Released Senegal Opponent Sonko Makes First Public Appearance In Months

Dakar: Leading Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko made his first public appearance in months in the capital Dakar after being released from prison a day earlier, AFP journalists saw.

Sonko emerged briefly from his car to greet hundreds of supporters gathered in front of a hotel where he was due to hold a press conference with his deputy Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who he has endorsed as a candidate for the March 24 presidential vote.

On Friday, Sonko predicted a large first-round victory for his endorsed candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on March 24, if the presidential vote went ahead without fraud.

"If the election goes well, I don't think we'll get less than 60 percent," he said in his first public appearance in months, the day after his release from prison. He called on "the Senegalese people to remain vigilant, especially as there are rumours of corruption circulating"