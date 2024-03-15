Benefits Of Exercising During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, opinions vary regarding the impact of fasting on athletes' performance, and questions arise about exercising, whether it has a positive or negative effect, when to engage in it, what types of sports are preferable, and their impact on athletes during fasting.

Ramadan is considered a physical challenge, but that doesn't mean withdrawing from activity or staying at home. By adjusting one's individual activity schedule, it's possible to maintain movement and perhaps even improve one's health.

Engaging in sports during Ramadan is highly beneficial for health, recommended by many doctors who emphasize its importance in preventing weight gain. Fasting and exercise provide an opportunity to burn fat.

During Ramadan, there is a significant change in athletes' dietary habits due to adjustments in meal routines. Many studies recommend exercising while fasting through following a comprehensive diet plan. Balanced nutrition allows athletes to achieve optimal benefits from fasting.

Furthermore, exercising during Ramadan increases muscle efficiency, helps rid the body of fats, maintains body weight after consuming rich Ramadan meals high in fats and sugars. Exercise also enhances the efficiency of the circulatory system and strengthens the immune system, increasing the body's ability to resist many diseases.

Athletes who exercise during Ramadan must adhere to some guidelines to ensure safe exercise while fasting and avoid any health problems. Among the most important is maintaining a healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan, consuming foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins at both Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal after sunset) to avoid fatigue and nutritional deficiencies while exercising. It is preferable to exercise after Iftar or shortly before it to allow the body to replenish calories.

Additionally, it's crucial to drink plenty of water, especially since the body may lose water during exercise while fasting, leading to dehydration. Therefore, consuming a significant amount of water between Iftar and Suhoor is essential. Avoid exercising if symptoms of dehydration or thirst appear.

Another essential advice for exercising during fasting is to stop exercising immediately when feeling tired or fatigued, lie down, and avoid any effort until the Iftar meal. Also, it's recommended to avoid exercising in hot weather, as increased sun exposure during fasting raises the risk of dehydration.

It's preferable to engage in high-resistance exercise after Iftar, approximately three hours later, during which any type of exercise can be practiced, accompanied by increased water consumption, fruits, and vegetables, and using any available weights. During fasting hours, it's best to engage in light exercise such as walking, light jogging, or swimming, preferably about 40 minutes before Iftar. The exercise duration should be between 30 to 40 minutes, followed immediately by Iftar to avoid dehydration.