Mining Stocks Going For Gold - (TSXV: BLDS) (CSE: BOOM) (TSXV: NPR) (TSXV: AU)

North Peak Resources Ltd . (TSXV:NPR ) is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historic sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere. The Company recently acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada.

Badlands Resources Inc . (TSXV:BLDS.V ) through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a gold focused exploration company in the Black Hills, South Dakota. The Company has strategically consolidated 7,858 acres, 20 km along trend from the Homestake Mine that produced 42 million ounces of gold. The Bella Project has over 90% of exposed Banded Iron Formation not covered by sampling and is determined to explore the near surface potential.

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM ) is an exploration and development resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. The Company is focused on its Glover Island and Mint Pond projects, both located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU ) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (OTCQB: BMOOF ; TSXV: MOON ) is advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructure including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from the site, a three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to the service centre of Reno. Zinc is currently on the USGS list of metals critical to the US economy and national security. The Company also holds the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit.

Xplore Resources Corp . (TSX:XPLR.V ) is a North American lithium exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR. The company has a prospective land package in the emerging Root Bay lithium district located in northwest Ontario. Xplore's flagship property is the Surge lithium project, on trend and near two lithium deposits and just 25 m from a new lithium discovery. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of growing shareholder value.

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA ) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project.

The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a TIA of up to $59.4 million in DPA Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

Denarius Metals (TSXV:DSLV.V ) is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, one of the largest districts of pyrite-rich massive sulfide deposits in the world. The Company recently acquired a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. which has the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, including a 5,000 tpd processing plant, located in Monesterio, Extremadura, Spain, approximately 88 km from the Company's Lomero Project. The Company is also carrying out an exploration campaign on the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain pursuant to a definitive agreement signed in 2022 for an option and joint-venture arrangement with Europa (AIM: EUZ) pursuant to which Europa has granted Denarius Metals two options to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L. ("EMI"), a wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary of Europa which holds the Toral Project. The Company is carrying out construction activities at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project in Colombia, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, providing an opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow commencing this year through local contract mining and long-term growth through continued exploration of the Zancudo deposit which remains open in all directions.

