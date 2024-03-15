Cannabis Stock News Bite - Curaleaf Holdings (TSX: CURA) Gives Struggling Cannabis Stocks A Win On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA ) gave investors in the sector a win in today's trading session , trading up at$6.28, up $0.80 or 14.60%. The stock had a morning high of $6.40.

Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA ) and one of Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, is expanding into the Czech Republic, a new market for the company, through a new supply agreement with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o.

The Czech Republic, widely regarded as one of the most progressive nations in Europe, legalised medical cannabis in 2013. More recently the market has experienced significant growth, and projections suggest that the market is set to triple by 2027, demonstrating the potential of the industry within the country.

The partnership with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o will see Curaleaf International's EU-GMP flower made available to patients via Pilulka Pharmacy, a leading healthcare provider in the region. This collaboration underscores Curaleaf International's dedication to providing patients with reliable access to medical cannabis products while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

Juan Pablo Martinez, Head of Curaleaf International said, "Our partnership with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o. signifies another step forward in the growing European medical cannabis market. By working together, we aim to enhance access to high-quality medical cannabis in the Czech Republic. Amidst increasing demand for medical cannabis in Europe, this collaboration highlights our dedication to providing reliable products and driving progress in healthcare. Together, we're facilitating patient access and contributing to the evolution of the medicinal cannabis industry."

