(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Tech Stock News Bite - Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB ), the force behind MARKET, the popular livestream social shopping platform, is one the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list trading up over 400%. The stock is trading at $0.8200, up 0.6800 for again of 485.7143%. The stock had a morning high of $0.9230 on volume of over 350 Million shares.

The Company announced its latest technological integration achievement with META, creating a seamless, native, friction-free checkout process for Facebook and Instagram users to purchase MARKET vendors' products within each of those popular apps. In short, this integration allows Facebook and Instagram users to browse products featured in MARKET shoppable videos, place products in a native shopping cart and checkout - all without leaving Facebook or Instagram. This integration marks a significant enhancement, allowing MARKET to showcase vendor products not only on its own MARKET platform but also through shoppable content on Facebook and Instagram, creating a massive expansion of the addressable audience of prospective buyers who want to shop without leaving their Facebook or Instagram app.

"This expansion with Meta underscores MARKET's commitment to providing a seamless, interactive video-based shopping experience across multiple social platforms," states VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. "By integrating with Meta's platforms, we're expanding our reach and providing a major enhancement to the unparalleled value we deliver for our brands, retailers, creators, affiliates, and influencers."

"This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone for MARKET," adds Mr. Cutaia. "We look forward to sharing many more of the exciting innovations, partnerships, and growth initiatives we expect to introduce as we continue to push the boundaries of social shopping through the convergence of entertainment and commerce."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more Tech stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.