AI Stock News Bite - Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) Stock Flies On Retail Investor Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Jet Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI ) made the top percentage gainers list today trading at $0.9800, up 0.3038, gaining 44.9275%, with a morning high of $1.40 .

There was no recent news issued from the company but based on the recent momentum in AI stocks recently led by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), it would appear retail traders jumped on this stock due to its price and upside potential.

Jet operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

