Will Wait For NDA List Before Taking Any Decision: Pashupati Kumar Paras

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna/New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) national President Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday said that his party will wait for the NDA list for Bihar and if it does not get "adequate respect" in seat-sharing, it could "go anywhere".

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he said: "We will wait for the list of the NDA... until the official announcement from the BJP. If they do not give us adequate respect, our party is independent. All doors are open for us and we could go anywhere to contest the Lok Sabha election."

"I want to demand that the BJP think about us before making decisions," he added.

The RLJP leader's statement came after the party's parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi.

“The Lok Sabha election will take place in April and May and the dates will be finalised in one or two days. Our party has been associated with the NDA since 2014 and worked honestly as an alliance partner. In the last couple of days, we have been hearing news that our party was not given importance in seat-sharing in the NDA. Our leaders and workers are highly disappointed with it," he said.