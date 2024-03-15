Tripura CM Allots Portfolios To Two Tipra Motha Party Ministers

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 15 (IANS) Eight days after the induction of two legislators from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) into the state Cabinet, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday allotted portfolios to them.

According to an official order issued by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Forest, General Administration (Printing and Stationery), Science and Technology, and Environment Departments were allotted to Animesh Debbarma, while the Industries and Commerce Department was assigned to Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma.

The departments allotted to Animesh Debbarma were earlier held by Chief Minister Saha, while Santana Chakma holds the Industries and Commerce portfolio presently.

The two TMP ministers had assumed office on March 7.

After year-long hectic parlays and six days after the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government, the opposition and the tribal-based TMP joined the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

Animesh Debbarma, who was the opposition leader before becoming a Cabinet minister, and lawyer-turned-politician Brishaketu Debbarma are both new entrants in the Council of Ministers in Tripura.

Before taking the oath, Animesh Debbarma resigned from the post of opposition leader in the state Assembly.

The TMP, in its maiden electoral battle in the Assembly polls held in February last year, fielded 42 candidates, including 20 on the tribal reserved seats. The party had won 13 seats with a vote share of 19.69 per cent, as it highlighted its demand for 'Greater Tipraland' or a separate state for the tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.