DCAS Accepting Non-Dealer Committee Membership Applications For 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- DC Administration Services, Inc. ( DCAS ) would like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a Non-dealer Committee Member of the Determinations Committee for the relevant region.

Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter by 5pm (New York time) on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 .

For more information on the process and to download the form of the Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter, please visit .

