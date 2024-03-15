DCAS Accepting Non-Dealer Committee Membership Applications For 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- DC Administration Services, Inc. ( DCAS ) would like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a Non-dealer Committee Member of the Determinations Committee for the relevant region.
Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter by 5pm (New York time) on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 .
For more information on the process and to download the form of the Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter, please visit .
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
MENAFN15032024004146001356ID1107983248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.