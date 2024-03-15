(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira (pictured) is going on a trip to four Arab countries from Friday (15) to Wednesday (20). The minister will visit Amman, Jordan, Ramallah, Palestine, Beirut, Lebanon, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will have meetings with his counterparts in each country.

According to the Foreign Ministry, he will address the main topics of the bilateral agenda between Brazil and each country, particularly in technical cooperation, trade, and investments. Regional topics of relevance and mutual interest will also be addressed, like the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

“This will also reiterate the Brazilian commitment to a two-state solution with Palestine and Israel coexisting in peace and security within mutually accorded and internationally recognized borders,” said the ministry.

The foreign ministry adds that Brazil-Middle East ties are very positively marked by the presence in Brazil of a relevant Arab community.“This contributes to the fluidity and friendship that has traditionally characterized the dialogue between Brazil and the region,” the ministry said.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda





Márcio Batista/Brazil Foreign Ministry

The post Brazilian FM travels to four Arab countries appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .