Jennifer Lopez Or J. Lo And Jenny From The Block

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Pop star Jennifer Lopez in 2024 recently released a television special video that gets an 8.1 on IMDB performing songs from her new album and some of her all-time biggest hits in Los Angeles.

It is available on many sites to download.

Jenny from the Block also planned her first tour in 5 years but has had to cancel concerts in at least seven cities in the US.

Nashville (Tennessee), New Orleans (Louisiana), Raleigh (North Carolina), Atlanta (Georgia), Houston (Texas), Cleveland (Ohio) and Tampa have been excluded from the "This is Me... Now: The Tour" tour (Florida).

The tour, which should begin on June 26 in Orlando (Florida) and conclude on August 5 in Montreal (Canada), includes at least 37 concerts.

