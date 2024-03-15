EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

IMMOFINANZ sells office properties in Vienna

15.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ sells office properties in Vienna IMMOFINANZ is taking another step in optimising its portfolio by selling two office properties in Vienna. The properties in the 20 th district of Vienna have been successfully sold to an Austrian real estate investor. “The most recent sales in Austria and Croatia show that we are also making very good progress in optimising our portfolio in the current market environment. These successful deals confirm that thanks to the high quality of our properties and the excellent performance of our teams, we are able to generate added value for our company even in the currently challenging environment. In line with our strategy, we will invest the proceeds from the sale in value-creating purchases of higher yielding properties in our core markets,” says Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. The two office properties in Dresdnerstraße in Vienna's 20th district offer modern and flexible offices with approximately 13,000 sqm of usable space in the northern business district of Vienna. The properties are fully rented and were sold above carrying amount and in line with IMMOFINANZ's strategy.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.8 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:

For additional information contact:

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

...

... IMMOFINANZ

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria



15.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291 Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1860125



End of News EQS News Service