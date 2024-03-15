EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report

15.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG

published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at in the download centre.

We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman

E-Mail: ..., Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31



__________________

About ESGTI Ltd.

ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.





15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ESGTI AG Rothusstrasse 21 6331 Huenenberg Switzerland Phone: +41 44 366 4031 Fax: +41 44 366 4039 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0298294981 WKN: A1409X Listed: BX EQS News ID: 1860121



End of News EQS News Service