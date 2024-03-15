               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ad Hoc Announcement Dated 15.03.2024 Pursuant To Clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication Of The 2022/2023 Annual Report


3/15/2024 2:15:51 PM

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report
15.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG
published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at in the download centre.
We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: ..., Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31

About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.


Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
