EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Hünenberg, 15.03.2024 - ESGTI AG
Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.03.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules - Publication of the 2022/2023 annual report
15.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
published its audited annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year today. This is available online at in the download centre.
We expect the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be sent to registered shareholders in the following days.
Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: ..., Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
