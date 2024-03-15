Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious Energy Efficiency Project For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Mar 15 (KNN) In a significant partnership between the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, a pioneering energy efficiency and decarbonisation project has been unveiled.

This project is aimed at enhancing energy efficiency across various industry clusters in the state, focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These clusters include food processing, gold ornaments, imitation jewellery, and pharmaceuticals.

As part of this initiative, APSECM will conduct energy audits in selected MSMEs. Subsequently, dissemination workshops are being organised for MSME owners and technicians to present the findings of these audits.

Following this, APSECM will demonstrate viable energy efficiency measures and implement them on a pilot basis within the same industries.

This approach, as emphasised by officials, aims to scientifically showcase energy savings and motivate MSMEs fr0m other clusters to adopt similar practices.

The project has already made significant strides, with detailed energy audits completed in five units each fr0m the food processing cluster in Chittoor, gold ornaments cluster in Vijayawada, imitation jewellery cluster in Machilipatnam, and pharma cluster in Visakhapatnam.

Dissemination workshops have also been successfully conducted in the food processing and pharma clusters.

Officials highlight some of the major energy efficiency measures identified through these audits in the imitation jewellery cluster. These include the installation of energy-efficient rectifiers for nickel and copper coating works, IE5 energy-efficient motors for dryers, energy savers for AC units, and energy-efficient BLDC fans.

The projected annual energy saving potential in these MSMEs is estimated to be around 66,000 kWh, valued at 4.39 lakh. Additionally, the installation of solar power in five units is expected to save 58,000 kWh, equivalent to 3.91 lakh, and reduce approximately 56 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

