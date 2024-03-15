Committed To Attracting More Singapore Investments: High Commissioner Of India To Singapore

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 15 (KNN) Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, emphasised the Commission's dedication to attracting more investments into India's thriving economy while speaking at the '2024 Budget Analysis Singapore and India' event, on Tuesday.

Ambule highlighted the impressive progress in infrastructure, renewable energy, and advanced technology sectors, underscoring India's growth potential.

"We are very much committed to getting more investments from Singapore into India which is a growth story," he stated.

He outlined India's diverse economic activities, including youth skilling initiatives, semiconductor development, and rural economy empowerment, as drivers of this growth narrative.

Echoing Ambule's sentiments, Somnath Adak, Chairman, Institution of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Singapore chapter, noted the strong prospects for investment in Indian infrastructure.

Adak highlighted the recent amendments by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to facilitate the formation of Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs), opening new avenues for foreign investment in India.

Adak emphasised Singapore-based investors' familiarity with REITs and their potential interest in Indian-listed REITs. He pointed out the bullish sentiment among Singapore investors towards India, particularly in light of the country's soaring stock markets and robust growth in the real estate sector.

Overall, the Indian High Commission in Singapore, alongside industry leaders like Adak, is actively working to leverage opportunities and drive foreign investment into India's burgeoning economy.

(KNN Bureau)