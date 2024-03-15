Dekton - Ultra - Compact Surfaces By Hafele

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hafele partners with world's first ultra-compact surface manufacturer - Dekton to offer you unique surfaces created through an innovative combination of 28 natural minerals found in nature. Its exclusive Ultra Compacting Technology replicates and enhances the metamorphic changes that natural stone undergoes over a millennia through exposure to high pressure and high temperature.



Hafele's Dekton - Avant Garde Laurent - Kitchen



This evolution represents a technological and industrial leap that generates a revolutionary material and leading product capable of resisting scratches and stains, and surviving blowtorches, sun rays, icy storms, mildew and mold, all while looking good. Dekton surfaces are designed to be the toughest and most durable products in the market today with colours that replicate and reimagine everything that nature has to offer. With its large format slabs Dekton has the ability to fit into and redefine a multitude of applications - flooring, cladding, and facades for both inside and outdoors making it every architects' and designers' dream solution.





Hafele's Aura





1. Sirius : Sirius, is a black that will bring realism and strength to any environment with its textured visual sensation and greenish touches.

2. Laurent : Inspired by the natural stone Port Laurent, this striking surface features a dramatic dark brown background crisscrossed with veins of gold.

3. Kelya : Kelya provide a finish inspired in the natural stone with a dark shade. Based on black marble with soft veins, it is presented as a warmth proposal.

4. Aura22 : Aura has a magnetic attraction. Fabulous veins are clearly drawn on a soft truncated white background evoking natural rock formations. Aura22 is inspired by the famous Italian marbles Calacatta and Carrara which, with its winding veining, perfectly match elegance and trend.

5. Danae : Danae imparts the essence of movement with shades that reflect sand that moves in the desert.



Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.