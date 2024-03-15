Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Aligned With Rising EU And U.S. Renewable Energy Targets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
EU raised 2030 binding renewable energy target to a minimum of 42.5%, aims to become climate-neutral by 2050 U.S. set goal of 100% clean energy by 2035 TURB aligned with renewable energy shift with Sunbox Home and Sunbox Industry TURB's all-in-one systems leverage AI to improve efficiency, prevent price shocks, and maximize cost savings Turbo Community allows members with large PV installations to gain ownership of production, store extra power, and sell energy to market
The European Union recently raised its 2030 binding renewable target to a minimum of 42.5% with the aim of reaching 45% and becoming a climate-neutral continent by 2050 ( ). Across the Atlantic, the United States has set an even more ambitious goal of 100% clean energy by 2035 ( ).
Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy company based in Spain, is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing trend with its comprehensive range of patented energy storage and management solutions. By aligning its products and services with the evolving...
